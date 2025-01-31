This Washington Airport Smashed Old Record for Passengers in 2024

Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) broke its passenger record for the second year in a row with over 949,000 travelers.

loading...

Tri-Cities Airport Breaks Passenger Record for Second Consecutive Year

For the second year in a row, Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has set a new passenger record proving 2024 was its busiest year to date. A total of 949,110 travelers passed through PSC in 2024, smashing the 2023 record of 872,578 by more than 75,000 passengers. This continued growth shows the airport's increasing popularity and the community’s growing population.

PSC's record-breaking success would not have been possible without changes from some of its airline partners. Several new and expanded routes in 2024 played a key role in the airport's growth. In February, American Airlines launched a daily nonstop flight to Phoenix (PHX), and by September, the airline doubled its service to two daily flights. Avelo Airlines also increased its service to Hollywood-Burbank (BUR) from two to four flights per week. Alaska Airlines began offering nonstop service to Los Angeles (LAX) in October also increasing PSC’s connectivity to major destinations.

"This is an incredible achievement for both the Tri-Cities Airport and our region," said Buck Taft, Tri-Cities Airport Director. "Breaking our passenger record for the second year in a row highlights the growing popularity of the Columbia Basin and the trust our travelers place in PSC. We look forward to building on this success and believe this helps set the stage for even greater opportunities in the coming years."

If you look in terms of enplanements, which measure the number of passengers boarding flights, the airport saw 478,016 enplanements in 2024. That is a 9 percent increase over the 437,200 recorded in 2023. December proved to be the busiest month with 49,343 enplanements, setting another new record.

It wasn't that long ago the Tri-Cities Airport was a single small terminal, now it plays a vital role in connecting the Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon region to major hubs across the country. Alaska, Allegiant, American, Avelo, Delta, and United are all valuable partners to our region, and hopefully, more options and growth will continue.

You can find more information on the airport’s services and statistics by visiting the Tri-Cities Airport website at flytricities.com.

.