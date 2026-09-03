One Teen Found Dead, and Another Arrested After Yakima County Shooting

A shooting in Yakima County has left one juvenile dead, and another facing serious charges while detectives try to figure out exactly what happened.

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The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Home Acres Road near Wapato around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, after receiving reports of an unresponsive male inside a vehicle.

Yakima County Deputies Find Teen With Fatal Gunshot Wound

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a juvenile male inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

Investigators then worked with people in the area to locate another juvenile who was reported to have been with the victim when the shooting happened.

Investigators eventually located and detained that juvenile.

Serious Charges Filed Against Teen

According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators developed probable cause to arrest the juvenile driver on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Authorities say those charges come from an allegation that the juvenile had brandished or shown a gun and attempted to fire it at an unrelated group.

There is another part of the investigation that is still unresolved.

Detectives are investigating the shooting that killed the juvenile passenger, and the Sheriff's Office says that investigation is active with its Detective Bureau.

Deputies Want to Hear From Witnesses

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have video of what happened to come forward.

Witnesses can contact Detective Cooper at 509-574-2562 or Detective Bazan at 509-574-2569.

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Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 509-248-9980 or 1-800-248-9980.

For now, investigators are still working to answer the biggest question: what happened inside that vehicle before and during the fatal shooting.

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