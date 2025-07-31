Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Very Unhappy

In my best animal documentary voice,

“ Here, on the bustling concrete plains of Interstate 5 in Tacoma, we witness a most unusual display, rarely seen by human eyes, and even more rarely captured on film."

"Two small, light-colored sedans, closely related members of the genus Automobilia compacta, have found themselves in an extraordinary entanglement.”

Rear-Ended Car Sits on Hood in the Middle of Washington I-5

If you’ve ever driven down I-5 through Tacoma, you know it gets hectic. Merging lanes, stop-and-go traffic, and drivers in a rush to get somewhere fast, it is a section of road where things can go wrong quickly. This photo is just another example of that.

"This moment, though it may appear chaotic to the untrained observer, bears all the hallmarks of a strange and rarely documented mating ritual."

Trooper John Dattilo with the Washington State Patrol shared a story that perfectly captures one of those unexpected moments on the road. A rear-end crash occurred on southbound I-5 in Tacoma. No one was injured, but the incident did cause quite a bit of traffic backup for a while.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What Happened?

While the tweet doesn’t go into full detail, rear-end crashes typically occur when a driver is following too closely and doesn’t have enough time to stop. I decided to come up with my own theory.

“The lead vehicle, now perched daintily atop the hood of its counterpart, appears to have accepted the rear-approach of its eager suitor. The rear-end impact, swift and assertive, has resulted in a coupling not typically associated with these otherwise solitary creatures.”

Why Following Distance Matters

As Trooper Dattilo reminded everyone: “Keep your eyes on the road, and leave some space between you and other cars!” It’s simple advice, but it saves lives.

“The courtship dance left no injuries, and only crumpled fenders and frustrated insurance adjusters.” "Their union is only temporary because soon, humans clad in reflective vests, will arrive to separate their union. Their mechanical romance, however brief, will live on only in traffic reports and the memories of surprised and honking commuters."

