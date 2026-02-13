I was Filmed by an LOB Seahawks Legend Walking into Super Bowl LX

I was entering Super Bowl LX (60), had just cleared security, and had just put my phone back in my pocket after snapping a few photos, soaking it all in. The energy before the Super Bowl was a once-in-a-lifetime feeling. Then I had an unexpected once-in-a-lifetime moment.

credit Aj Brewster credit Aj Brewster loading...

I looked up, and walking straight toward me through the crowd was a very tall man wearing a green Super Bowl LX rally towel draped over his head. He stood out immediately. Not just because of the towel, but because he was about a foot taller than everyone else around him, and he was walking directly towards me.

Now, for those who don’t know, I’ve spent the last 11 years dressing up as the Sea-Squatch at Seattle Seahawks games, bright green suit, and impossible to miss. I am used to standing out. I’m used to cameras. Being filmed? Not new.

But suddenly I realized this was different.

credit Aj Brewster credit Aj Brewster loading...

“Holy Crap… Sherm!”

As the towel-covered giant got closer, I could finally see his face.

It was none other than Super Bowl champion and All-Pro former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.

It hit me all at once.

“Holy crap!” I yelled, pointing straight at him. “Sherm!”

He broke into a huge smile while casually filming on his phone as he walked right past me. What made it even better? No one around us realized it was him. He was blending in without any security, clearly enjoying the undercover moment in the crowd.

As he passed, he pointed back at me with that same big grin, like a silent “what’s up.”

And just like that, he kept walking.

credit Aj Brewster credit Aj Brewster loading...

The Calm Before the Chase

I fumbled back into my pocket, pulled out my phone, and snapped a photo of him from behind as he continued into the crowd.

Then I said it again, out loud: “Holy crap, that was Richard Sherman.”

That’s when everyone else around me realized it, too.

And they took off chasing him.

I didn’t.

I just stood there for a second, smiling. Then I headed to my seat to watch what turned out to be an incredible game for Seahawks fans.

Sherm, if you’re reading this, I’d love to see that footage someday. Hit me up.

