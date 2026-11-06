Submerged Vehicle Found This Morning at Columbia Park Marina in Kennewick

Kennewick police and emergency crews had an unusual recovery job this morning (Friday) after receiving reports of a vehicle partially submerged in the water at Columbia Park Marina.

The call came in at 6:34 a.m., sending crews to Columbia Park Marina, where they found a vehicle partially submerged near the far-right boat launch.

About an hour later, they learned no one was inside.

The vehicle had been abandoned, and authorities have not said how it ended up in the river or how long it had been there.

Dive Team Called to Help Recover Vehicle

With the vehicle submerged, a dive team was called to the scene to assist with the recovery.

A tow truck eventually arrived and pulled the vehicle out of the water. It wasn't exactly a clean recovery, either.

The vehicle came out carrying piles of mud that had collected on it while sitting underwater.

Crews Clear Columbia Park Marina After Two Hours

The recovery took some time, with police and other responding crews remaining at the marina for approximately two hours and 25 minutes.

They cleared the scene shortly after 9 a.m.

Response confirmed that no one was inside the submerged vehicle after crews had arrived.

At this point, Kennewick police have not released additional information about the vehicle, who owns it, or what led to it ending up in the water.

It's also unclear whether the vehicle accidentally went into the river or was intentionally driven into the water.

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