Stolen Car Found Off I-5 Leads to Foot Chase, One Suspect Got Away

A stolen vehicle sitting off I-5 near State Route 516 caught the attention of troopers Wednesday night and then turned into a short foot chase.

The Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, reported that troopers spotted a car parked off the roadway just south of SR-516. When the troopers made contact, both the driver and passenger took off running on foot.

Washington State Patrol Reports One Suspect in Custody, One Still Missing

The passenger did not get far and was quickly arrested. Troopers deployed a K9 and conducted a track for the driver, but despite the search effort, that person was not located and is still on the loose.

The routine recovery of a stolen vehicle suddenly turns into a sprint into the darkness after the suspects.

With recent wire thefts reported in the area, some may have wondered about a connection. Troopers say at this time, it is not believed the two individuals are tied to those incidents.

Multiple Agencies Join in the Search for Suspect

Multiple agencies assisted during the response, including Kent Police Department, Federal Way Police Department, and King County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit.

Stolen cars, foot pursuits, and coordinated searches, it was a busy stretch of freeway for a while for police.

