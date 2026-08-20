Driver Abandons Jeep After Smashing into a Cable Barrier on SR-8 This Morning

A cable barrier did its job on SR-8 near Shaker Church Road after being struck by a Jeep this morning, which stopped traffic in the lane for hours.

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No injuries, but the driver was nowhere to be found at the scene, having abandoned it after the crash.

Cable Barrier Probably Saved the Life of Driver Who Walked Away from SR-8 Crash

The vehicle was only abandoned because the driver COULD walk away, and that was likely made possible by the cable barrier.

Cable barriers look simple: a series of flexible steel cables strung between posts along the median or roadside of a highway. They do not look impressive compared to concrete barriers or heavy guardrails. But their engineering is deliberate and effective in saving lives.

When a vehicle strikes a cable barrier, the cables flex and absorb the energy of the impact rather than transferring it rigidly back into the vehicle. The system slows the vehicle, redirects it, and keeps it from crossing into oncoming traffic or going over an embankment.

The front end of the Jeep involved in this morning's crash took significant damage from the cables, torn up pretty badly by looking at the photos, but whoever the driver was walked away.

That is the cable barrier doing exactly what it was designed to do, just not the leaving-the-scene part.

No Cable Barriers Would Mean More Deaths on Washington Highways

Without that barrier, a vehicle that leaves its lane in the median is either crossing into oncoming highway traffic or going over an unprotected edge.

Either scenario at highway speed carries a much higher likelihood of a fatality, not just for the driver who left the lane but for anyone in the path of a vehicle that has lost control.

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WSDOT Tacoma is repairing the damaged section now. That repair matters because the next vehicle that drifts into that median deserves the same protection the Jeep driver got this morning.

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