Spooktacular Lights: Tri-Cities Home Comes Alive This Halloween

As darkness falls on Halloween night in Tri-Cities, gather your trick-or-treaters and head over to witness a spectacular show and grab some candy!

A Tri-Cities, Washington Halloween Tradition Reimagined

For years, my kids have eagerly asked me to decorate our house for Halloween. However, I always hesitated. The thought of investing time, money, and storage space in decorations felt overwhelming, especially when I could simply take the family trick-or-treating in different neighborhoods. However, I still searched for a way to create a memorable Halloween experience without the hassle of climbing ladders in the cold and potentially ending up in the hospital. Then it struck me: projection mapping could be the perfect solution!

What is Projection Mapping?

My first encounter with projection mapping was at Disneyland, where I marveled at an amazing light show on the castle. It was as if the structure came to life, changing colors and shapes right before my eyes. At that moment, I never imagined replicating such magic in my home. Yet, after overcoming several challenges, that’s exactly what I accomplished last year. If you stopped and saw my Halloween projection mapping last year, I added 4 new scenes for 2024. I posted a video of clips from this year's show at the bottom of this article if you're interested.

Projection mapping is an innovative video projection technique that transforms surfaces into captivating displays of art and light. By mapping video footage onto common objects like buildings, stages, or even water, ordinary surfaces become canvases for unique visual experiences. Projection mapping takes specialized mapping software and special projectors, allowing for interactive shows that enhance the viewer's engagement. Projection mapping has evolved dramatically over recent years, pushing creative boundaries and reimagining how we can transform our environments.

Creating the Halloween Spectacle

While my journey to create a projection show was filled with obstacles, it was ultimately rewarding. If you’re interested in the nitty-gritty of my experience, you can read all about it in the article I wrote last year here. This year I am adding a few extra scenes including “The Haunted Mansion” as well as last year's main show, “This is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Last year took almost 6 months to get ready, but I only spent about a month of free time to prepare the new scenes for 2024.

My house is just off the intersection of S Kellogg St and 14th Ave in Kennewick, so if you live near the Tri-Cities come by. FIRST THING I ASK...DO NOT SIT AND SHINE YOUR HEADLIGHTS ON MY HOUSE!! It drowns out the projectors and ruins the magic for everyone watching. Turning on your high beams WON'T HELP. One crucial aspect you need to keep in mind however is timing. I can only kick off the show once darkness descends, or else the projections won’t project clearly onto the house. This year, we will run the show on both October 30th and 31st. On the day before Halloween, October 30th – 7-9 pm. On Halloween night we start around 6:30 PM and will go until 10 pm or longer if there is still foot traffic. When the sun sets, my family and I will be ready at the front, handing out candy to excited trick-or-treaters. I’ll be embracing my role as the “ghost host,” positioned by a beautifully lit tree and an enticing candy table.

Making Memories on Halloween: You and Your Neighborhood

Projection mapping not only can breathe life into your home decorations but can also create a unique experience for everyone in the neighborhood. Imagine the delight on children’s faces as they stop in awe to watch the eerie animations dance across the walls. If you’re looking for a creative way to elevate your Halloween decorations without the stress of traditional methods, consider embracing projection mapping. With a little planning, creativity, and technical expertise, you can transform your home into a spooky spectacle that brings joy to everyone who visits!