Tipped Semi Causes SoDo Traffic Headaches Near T-Mobile Park

A semi truck tipped over on the on-ramp from 4th Avenue to eastbound I-90 Thursday morning, creating a mess right near T-Mobile Park.

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The morning commute near SoDo was difficult. Even though the trailer did not “land” on its side, it blocked the lane for hours, tipped at an angle.

Washington State Patrol Reports No Injuries in Simi Tip Over

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reported that the crash did not cause any injuries, but caused major slowdowns to early morning traffic. The main problem was the limited space in that area for crews to safely work.

The semi ended up in what troopers described as a “precarious spot.” Multiple tow trucks had to be called in, each pulling with an extended crane. Things got backed up quickly.

Clearing the Challenging Scene Took Time

The impact spread across the SoDo area, especially along northbound 4th Avenue. Drivers who normally cut over using Edgar Martinez Drive were advised to stay on 4th instead.

1st Avenue also had heavy traffic, but Airport Way was one of the better alternate options. Although “better” is always relative.

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A few hours after the initial crash, crews were still working to clear the scene. Recovering a tipped semi is not easy, but even harder on a busy on-ramp where space is tight.

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