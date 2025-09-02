Trailer Rollover on I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass Snags Labor Day Traffic for Hours

If you were traveling eastbound on I-90 around milepost 68 yesterday afternoon, you were probably stuck in some serious traffic.

The Washington State Patrol’s District 6 PIO reported a rollover collision that blocked the left lane just after 4 p.m. on September 1, 2025. The post on X (formerly Twitter) quickly grabbed attention, racking up more than 10,000 views within hours.

Travel Trailer Flips on I-90 on Labor Day Near Snoqualmie Pass

Early reports described a rollover crash blocking traffic, and drivers were told to expect the lane to be closed for a few hours. That stretch of I-90, near Snoqualmie Pass, is a heavily traveled route, but even more so during summer weekends like Labor Day, so even a single blocked lane can create traffic backups for miles.

District 6 PIO followed up with good news that the roadway was reopened and traffic was flowing again later that night. A press memo was promised to provide more official details, but the immediate update was to let drivers know that the major delays were finally over.

Rollover crashes can sometimes shut down mountain passes for half a day or longer, so only hours is very quick. Emergency responders worked quickly, cleared the scene, and got traffic moving again as night hit.

People guessed it was a Semi Online, but it was a Camper Trailer

One of the lighter moments from the online chatter came when a user asked, “Omg it’s not a semi?!” Many travelers assume rollovers on I-90 involve big rigs, but this time it was a camper trailer that caused the disruption. You can tell from the photos that they had to clear both the trailer and the flipped SUV towing the trailer.

It might have been less dramatic than a semi-truck accident, but camper rollovers still require time to clear the debris and make sure the roadway is safe.

Incidents like this highlight how important it is to check road conditions before heading over Snoqualmie Pass because slowdowns like this happen often.

Following the Washington State Patrol District 6 PIO on social media is a quick way to stay updated on closures, collisions, and weather impacts.

