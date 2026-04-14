This Weather Pattern Hints at When Chinook Pass Will Open

Crews at Snoqualmie Pass say snowpack across the Cascades is less than 50% of normal, but does that mean Chinook Pass will open earlier than usual?

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Every year, people get excited and think the closed passes in Washington State “could” reopen early for the season.

Low Cascade Snowpack This Year, But Spring Weather is Unpredictable

WSDOT officials are not ready to say yet when Chinook Pass will open, but history gives us a pretty good idea when to expect it.

Light snow totals and rain this week might sound like a green light, but crews say it is still too soon to lock anything in. A cooler, wetter forecast this week could slow down already difficult clearing efforts, especially in avalanche-prone areas along SR-410.

The wildcard this time of year is avalanche danger. Even in lighter snow seasons, spring weather can quickly change conditions in the mountains, making things dangerous for WSDOT crews down below.

History Says Chinook Pass Will Open Late May

If you’re trying to read the tea leaves, recent years give us a pretty solid clue.

2025: Opened May 23 (right before Memorial Day weekend)

2024: Opened May 31

2023: Opened May 26

There is a clear trend, even with varying snowpack and conditions. Chinook Pass has consistently reopened in that late May window. Remember, crews have to safely clear snow, assess avalanche risks, and make sure the road is ready for steady summer traffic.

So, When Will It Open This Year?

Even with a below-average snowpack, all signs still point toward a late-May reopening, probably aligning again with Memorial Day Weekend travel.

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