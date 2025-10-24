Major Semi Crash Shuts Down I-5 Traffic in Olympia

A serious semi-truck crash has shut down all southbound lanes of I-5 near Custer Way in Olympia on Friday morning, creating major delays and detours across the area.

The collision, reported just after 9 a.m., has traffic creeping by on the shoulder while crews work to clear the wreckage.

Semi Crash Causes Detours and Gridlocked Traffic on I-5

Photos from the scene show a chaotic tangle of trailers. The semi appears to have struck the center barrier with its cab resting on top of the divide and the front end lifted off the ground. Two trailers from the same company stretch across the highway, blocking multiple lanes. A dark SUV, possibly a patrol vehicle, also sits near the far right lane in the photo.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts reported the semi lost control in the rain, carrying two unloaded and empty trailers.

WSDOT Tacoma reports on X that all southbound lanes are currently being detoured to northbound U.S.-101. Drivers turning around at Crosby Boulevard and Black Lake Boulevard are facing long backups; they suggest using the Mud Bay Road exit as an alternative route. Northbound I-5 is also seeing congestion from drivers slowing down, likely due to the crash.

Officials say clearing this scene will take considerable time, and they are asking anyone headed south through Olympia or Tumwater to delay travel if possible.

Avoid I-5 Near Custer Way in Olympia if Possible

Between detours, delays, and limited shoulder access, this morning’s commute through Olympia is one to skip if possible. WSDOT crews, troopers, and tow operators are on scene clearing the damage and working to reopen lanes safely.

Expect extended delays in the area, and use your patience. They ask that you give responders plenty of space to work and slow down, because they're dealing with a major cleanup on one of Washington’s busiest stretches of highway.

