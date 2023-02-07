Seattle Washington Seahawks Fan Sings in Super Bowl 57 Commercial

A lucky and talented Seattle Seahawks fan from Washington State is singing in a commercial for this year's Super Bowl LVII.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

NFL Super Fans Sing in Super Bowl Commercial

A new commercial was released promoting the Super Bowl LVII halftime show with Rihanna with super fans from multiple teams in the NFL singing her hit single "Stay". Every team is represented in the video from the Arizona Cardinals to the Washington Commanders. Some teams just had a quick feature while others were shown multiple times. One lucky fan was picked to sing from Washington State, but do you know who he is?

credit YouTube NorbCam credit YouTube NorbCam loading...

Get to Know NorbCam

If you are a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks, there is a good chance you already know who NorbCam is. His full name is Norb Caoili, and he is a talented producer/singer/superfan from Renton Washington. Norb suddenly became YouTube famous after filming a game reaction video that went viral. Norb explains part of the story on his YouTube channel saying "my reaction video of the Seahawks’ dramatic win over the 49ers in the 2013-14 NFC Championship game and (a) documentary of their Super Bowl win over the Broncos launched my channel to new heights."

credit YouTube Apple Music credit YouTube Apple Music loading...

Using His Talent After Going Viral

After going viral, most people get their 15 minutes of fame and then fizzle out, but not Norb. His talent for singing and video production instantly set him apart and grow to 50,000 subscribers on YouTube alone. Some of his most popular videos include skits where Norb plays multiple different fans fighting against the Seahawks as rivals during the season. He also produces and sings very creative Seahawks prediction videos for each season with popular covers used to tell the story. Check out his 2022 prediction video below, it is very well done. He is also very active in the community through a popular fan foundation.

Helping His Community Through Fanz 4 Good Foundation

Norb is also very active in the community raising money through the group Fanz 4 Good Foundation. "Fanz 4 Good is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide goodwill and support in our community. Our Assistance Grants program provides groceries and supplies to cancer patients and others in need. We assist the homeless by providing food, hygiene kits, and supplies." Norb and the organizers have a saying, "making life better, one fan at a time."

credit YouTube Apple Music credit YouTube Apple Music loading...

NFL Fans Singing in This Year's Super Bowl Halftime Commercial

This year Norb was deservedly chosen to take part in the filming of a commercial to promote this year's Super Bowl Half Time Show with Rihanna. They auditioned thousands of Super Fans around the NFL and chose just one representative to sing for their team in the commercial. Of course, Norb was chosen and even featured multiple sightings in the final video. I go to a lot of Seattle Seahawks football games, and it was really cool to see not just Norb but a lot of Fan friends of mine representing their teams in the video. Check out a gallery of NFL Fans featured in the commercial or watch the entire thing below.

credit YouTube Apple Music credit YouTube Apple Music loading...

credit YouTube Apple Music credit YouTube Apple Music loading...

credit YouTube Apple Music credit YouTube Apple Music loading...

credit YouTube Apple Music credit YouTube Apple Music loading...

credit YouTube Apple Music credit YouTube Apple Music loading...

credit YouTube Apple Music credit YouTube Apple Music loading...

credit YouTube Apple Music credit YouTube Apple Music loading...

credit YouTube Apple Music credit YouTube Apple Music loading...