This is BY FAR The Biggest Concern for the Seahawks Heading Into 2026

After last season, the Seahawks suddenly had a need at cornerback, and I thought they'd fill it quickly.

Instead, we are looking at the 2026 season starting in one week, and the 3rd cornerback position is still not solidified.

Get our free mobile app

Have the Seattle Seahawks solved the riddle of that still-vacant important opening? Maybe is the best answer I have right now.

Seattle's Cornerback Room Is a Work in Progress

About a month ago, I would say the cornerback depth looked good. Clark and Neil both looked good, with Bud Clark really shining. Then injuries sidelined both players, and the Seahawks suddenly need one or two cornerbacks.

The Seahawks have made a big, obvious effort to find the right pieces at cornerback this offseason over the last few weeks, and I think they might have.

Devon Witherspoon is the anchor and is locked in long-term now with a big extension. Josh Jobe is a proven contributor and is very solid. Julian Neal is a draft pick getting his shot but has really not played much, partly because of injuries.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold was signed Saturday and immediately placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List because of very serious legal issues, meaning he will not be available for maybe indefinitely.

Diggs is back but will start on the practice squad.

The Seahawks were clearly not satisfied with simply rolling with what they had at corner and have been working to find the right combination. Some of these moves are to get as much veteran experience to help with depth and the long haul of a season.

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

The Roster That Matters Is the One on September 9

Schneider said it best in a recent interview: there are a lot of moving parts over the next couple of weeks. This first list is just the initial 53. Sam Darnold, JSN, Leonard Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler Jr., Jadarian Price, and the core of the Super Bowl championship team are all here and ready.

The pieces around the edges are still being figured out. That is normal and how rosters should work.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy