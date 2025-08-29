DUI Arrest After Washington State Patrol Car Struck on I-5 in Seattle

Early this morning, a routine crash turned dangerous after a Washington State Patrol trooper’s car was hit on I-5 near the Convention Center in Seattle.

Get our free mobile app

X @wspd2pio X @wspd2pio loading...

Washington State Patrol Trooper Hit by DUI Driver on I-5 This Morning

Around 3:00 AM this morning (Friday, August 29, 2025), a Washington State Patrol trooper was on the scene of a crash that happened earlier, when a white car slammed into the patrol vehicle from the front.

The HOV and left lanes were immediately blocked as police officials cleared the wreckage and started the investigation.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Neither the trooper, the original collision parties, nor the alleged DUI driver who caused the second crash had any injuries.

What could have easily been a tragic incident turned into a powerful reminder of the dangers first responders in Washington State face every day.

DUI Confirmed by the Washington State Patrol

Just a few hours after the incident, WSP spokesperson Trooper Rick Johnson provided an update that the driver who struck the patrol car had been arrested for DUI.

Get our free mobile app

I am sure it was not a surprise, considering that most of the time, when a Trooper or Washington State Department of Transportation crews are struck, it is from a DUI driver.

This incident could have ended much worse. Our troopers and first responders are out there keeping us safe, so let’s return the favor by driving responsibly.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy