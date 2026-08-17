Some Seattle Seahawks Fans Are Freaking Out. RELAX! It is Pre-Season

This weekend, the Seattle Seahawks lost their first preseason game, and within minutes, the team's Facebook fan groups exploded with negativity.

According to them, the team is destroyed, the new coordinator sucks, and the world is ending. My advice as a 40+ year fan...everyone needs to relax.

Seahawks Pre-Season Game Was Not Pretty, But Not End of the World Either

The first thing: any fan freaking out because of anything that happened on Saturday, I want you to listen closely.

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It is preseason, and pretty much no starters even played a snap. Most of those guys will not even be on the team in a few weeks. Plus, there were a few positives to take away.

Getty Images Dallas Cowboys v Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Preseason Versus Dallas: The Good

Montorie Foster Jr. and Tyrice Knight both looked impressive. The running back depth looks better than I expected, knowing both our top two backs were not going to play. The blocking in front of the backups needs work, but the talent in the backfield is there.

Elijah Arroyo is playing like a big, physical receiver and showed exactly what this offense needs from him in that position.

Drew Lock is clearly the QB2, and his first drive looked sharp with smart play design throughout the drive. There was an earlier play that eventually set up the touchdown, showing our new coordinator will be fine.

Even though Jalen Milroe did not play great, he looked improved compared to his preseason against the Packers last year. He is still getting used to the speed of a live game situation.

That game was the first time this year when a quarterback can actually get tackled, and that changes everything about how they process the field.

The Overreactions Are Something Else

The online commentary after this game was a masterclass in Seahawks fan anxiety. One fan declared the new Seahawks culture was nowhere to be found.

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Multiple people said they already miss the previous offensive coordinator after one preseason drive. Someone wrote they are "going through it" and are "not used to us losing."

The Real Lesson From Last Season

Remember Week 1 last year? The Seahawks lost a close game to the 49ers, and the reaction online was identical. Fans were saying the season was over, the coaching is broken, and everything is falling apart.

That team went on to win Super Bowl LX.

Go Hawks. And please, everybody, just take a deep breath.

I do appreciate the coach's attitude, however.

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