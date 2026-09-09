Seahawks Have Roster Questions Before Wednesday Night’s Super Bowl Rematch

The Super Bowl rematch is three days away, and the Seattle Seahawks are heading into tonight's game against the New England Patriots with some sudden roster question marks.

Get our free mobile app

This is not really panic time yet, but there has recently been some injury news that has changed what the Seahawks have available at important positions heading into the season opener.

The Seahawks Recent Injury Report Is Not Ideal

Safety Ty Okada is now officially out for tonight with a hamstring injury. He did not practice at all this week and will not be available. Filling that role with the right player is going to be important. If you are not familiar, Okada has been one of the best safeties in the NFL and is integral to the back end coverage.

Safety Nick Emmanwori is returning from offseason ankle surgery, but is listed as questionable after being limited in practice. He has had only one or two practices in full pads and should be very limited if he plays at all.

The Cornerback Room Has Real Questions

Devon Witherspoon is the anchor, and he is elite, but everything past him is unknown and a bunch of questions. Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett, and Julian Neal are all young and largely unproven at the NFL level. Neal has been injured most of the preseason and is likely not ready. Jobe has been good but was beat over the top a few times last year. He played fantastic in the Super Bowl, however.

The Seahawks see the same thing, trading for Avery Smith from the Chargers and bringing in veteran Trevon Diggs right before the roster deadline. Those moves show the coaching staff wanted more experienced options available, but it might be a little late.

Get our free mobile app

I am not even going to explain the Terrion Arnold situation until he is off the Commissioner's Exempt List while facing felony charges.

Receiver Tory Horton is Questionable

Remember last year when we traded for Shaheed? That was because Tory Horton was injured and the team needed a dose of speed. Remember that Horton was tearing it up before his injury and will be a force when healthy.

Get our free mobile app

The good news is that a longer list of players who appeared on the injury report during the week have been cleared. Tight end AJ Barner, guard Anthony Bradford, offensive lineman Josh Jones, cornerback Julian Neal, and running back Emanuel Wilson are all off the injury report and expected to play.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy