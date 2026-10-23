Seattle Seahawks Lose Young Tight End Elijah Arroyo for the Season

The Seattle Seahawks have lost another young offensive player for the rest of the season.

Tight end Elijah Arroyo is undergoing shoulder surgery Thursday and will miss the rest of the 2026 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

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The news is disappointing for a young player the Seahawks hoped would become a bigger part of their offense.

A Second-Round Pick With Plenty of Potential

Seattle selected Arroyo with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5 tight end played college football at the University of Miami, where he showed off his ability as a pass catcher.

During his final college season, Arroyo caught 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers helped make him an intriguing addition to Seattle's offense.

As a rookie in 2025, he appeared in 13 regular-season games, finishing with 15 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown. He also returned from a knee injury in time to be part of Seattle's Super Bowl championship run.

Another Injury Setback for Arroyo

Unfortunately, injuries have interrupted Arroyo's development again.

He suffered the shoulder injury during Seattle's October 15 loss to the Denver Broncos, and even before Thursday's announcement, there was uncertainty about how much time he might miss.

This season, Arroyo has only one catch for 17 yards and was working to establish himself in a tight end group that includes AJ Barner and veteran Eric Saubert.

Seahawks Make a Roster Move

Seattle placed Arroyo on injured reserve Thursday, opening a roster spot to activate running back Zach Charbonnet from the physically unable to perform list.

Charbonnet has been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered during last season's playoff run.

Getting Charbonnet back could provide a boost to the running game, and boy do we need it this weekend.

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