Three Richland Parks Might Get Brand New Playgrounds in 2027

Richland announced that three popular city parks are targeted for big new playground structures in the 2027 capital budget, and each could bring something original for the city.

The projects are still working their way through the budget process, with final recommendations headed to city council by October 1, but the concepts are cool and are getting attention.

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All three will have inclusive features designed specifically for children with physical and other disabilities, a focus that is not easy to do right.

The Richland Library Could Be Unlike Any Other Playground in the City

The Richland Public Library at 955 Northgate Drive debuted a new outdoor lawn earlier this year and has already become a popular reading, socializing, and play spot. The plan for this space is really creative, with an unusually tall, narrow play structure built from stackable cubes. Each one of the cubes has a different activity.

It is so cool and exactly the kind of thing kids will talk about to their friends.

The $365,000 project has a Washington State Department of Commerce Library Capital Grant application pending, with the Richland Library Foundation providing matching funds.

Meadows East Park Is Getting a Full Sensory Experience

The playground at Meadows East Park at 610 Muriel Street in South Richland hopes to add a mix of traditional and modern play structures. A dedicated zone with quieter games and sensory features is planned for children who benefit from a calm environment.

The project will cost around $1.2 million, with $900,000 already reserved, $200,000 for planning, and a $200,000 lodging tax revenue request rounding out the budget. The closest nearby neighborhood park on South Muriel Street was built in 1986 and is one of the oldest parks in the city.

It is included in the $550,000 project funded by impact fees from new home construction in the area.

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The “beloved” metal climbing structures will be removed and replaced with swings and climbing structures. The current planned designs do not have the old structures included, but things could change.

Officials say they will find out what the neighborhood wants before final designs are finalized.

The 35-Year-Old Columbia Point Marina Park Playground Finally Gets Replaced

The playground at Columbia Point Marina Park at 660 Columbia Point Drive is approximately 35 years old. If you are trying to do the math, it was designed in the late 1980s. It is also the only Richland city park still using sand and gravel as a safety surface, which is an outdated design and does not meet modern accessibility standards.

The new playground will be a little bigger than the current one but will feature an updated surface that is both impact-absorbing and fully accessible for wheelchairs and strollers.

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