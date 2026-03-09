[PHOTOS] Richland Bombers Celebrate Perfect Season and 4A State Title

The Richland High School boys basketball team finished off an unforgettable season Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome, defeating Gonzaga Prep 63–49 to win the 4A state championship.

The victory wrapped up a flawless 28–0 run for the Bombers, who proved all season they had the talent, depth, and chemistry to stand above the rest.

Bombers Find Their Groove Early in Championship Win

It was clear from the beginning that both teams came ready to compete. Gonzaga Prep grabbed the early momentum with an aggressive drive to the basket, but Richland quickly responded, settled into its offensive rhythm, and never looked back.

Richland’s strength all season has been its balanced attack, and that was on display again in the championship game. The Bombers moved the ball well, knocked down outside shots, and crashed the boards to create second-chance opportunities.

Landen Northrop got things rolling from long range, while teammates like Josiah Scacco and Jackson Woodard helped keep the offense flowing. Inside, Lance Horntvedt provided the physical presence the team needed down the stretch.

Gonzaga Prep continued to battle, working hard to stay within striking distance, with a few strong drives to the basket, which helped the Bullpups keep the game competitive. Richland maintained control through the first half and carried a double-digit lead into the break.

Richland Closed It Out in the Second Half

The Bullpups tried to mount a comeback after halftime, cutting into the lead with some tough finishes at the rim. But every time the gap started to shrink, Richland answered. As the final seconds ticked away, Horntvedt rose up for a dunk at the buzzer, sending Richland’s bench and fans into celebration.

For Richland, the championship represents more than just one big win. The Bombers have been close in recent years, including coming up just short last year. This time, everything came together.

An undefeated season, a state title, and a performance that left little doubt about who ruled 4A basketball this year.

