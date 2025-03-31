Richard Sherman’s family was robbed at gunpoint, days before his birthday, inside their home by two masked persons.

Richard Sherman’s Family Targeted in Gunpoint Robbery, Shares Experience

Former NFL Seattle and 49er cornerback Richard Sherman shared a frightening experience with his fans and followers on social media after his home was robbed at gunpoint with his family inside. The robbery happened Saturday, just a day before Sherman’s 37th birthday. The three-time All-Pro, known for his time with the Seattle Seahawks, posted photos and a video on X and described the traumatic break-in.

In a tweet, Sherman said, "House being robbed at gunpoint with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift. Scary situation that my wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe." He praised his wife for her quick thinking and composure, saying her actions kept their children safe during the terrifying robbery. Sherman also asked the public for any information that could help the police track down the masked robbers and hoped that anyone with tips would reach out to police. One of the masked robbers seems to be female, with a covered face, and carrying a large duffle bag.

NFL Star Richard Sherman Describes Harrowing Gunpoint Robbery at His Home

Sherman also posted a video showing three intruders entering his home, their faces concealed by hoods and masks. This break-in is after already growing concerns over the safety of high-profile athletes that have recently become targets of organized crime rings. The FBI has issued warnings about criminal groups targeting celebrities, with high-profile athletes like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow falling victim to similar burglaries. In February, authorities charged seven men from Chile with stealing over $2 million in valuables from athletes' homes, including NBA player Bobby Portis Jr.

Richard Sherman spent 11 seasons in the NFL and helped lead the legendary "Legion of Boom" secondary for the Seahawks. He is currently an NFL analyst for Amazon Prime Video. Sherman expressed how his main concern was for his family’s safety and is now focusing on bringing the armed robbers to justice.