Washington Trooper Says If You See a Possible DUI, This is What to Do

A scary DUI two-car crash on SR-7 (Pacific Avenue) and 131st Street South yesterday afternoon could have ended much worse.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Southard responded to the scene and quickly noticed signs that one of the drivers involved could be impaired. They conducted field sobriety tests and found that the driver had a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit.

What to Do When You Spot a Dangerous Washington Driver

Thankfully, no one was injured, but this is a reminder of just how dangerous impaired driving is and what could have happened easily.

One of the best parts of the post came in the comments, when someone asked what to do if you see a driver who’s all over the road. Trooper Kameron Watts replied clearly with great advice. He advised calling 911 immediately, especially if you can see the vehicle, and provide updates on its location and driving behavior to the dispatcher.

A Scary Call That Could Save a Life

This kind of emergency is not something to save for a non-emergency line, and is considered OK to call 911. Calling 911 immediately could give nearby Troopers the information they need to intercept the vehicle before someone gets hurt or killed.

In this case, a quick response kept a bad situation from turning tragic. If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911 and let the professionals take it from there.

