Traffic Lights Out on SR-395 in Kennewick Caused Long Morning Backups

If you headed through Kennewick on SR-395 this morning, you likely had issues.

The Washington State Patrol District 3 PIO reported that a power outage impacted traffic lights along SR-395 at the Yelm Avenue intersection. When the lights go dark on a busy stretch like that, things back up fast, and it led to over a mile of waiting traffic.

Morning Traffic Backup in Kennewick SR-395 Near Yelm Avenue

SR-395 through Kennewick is already one of the busier roads in town, especially during peak morning commute hours. Non-functioning traffic signals turned that intersection into a four-way stop.

If you are not familiar with the law, when traffic lights are out, drivers are supposed to treat the intersection as a stop sign in all directions. Unfortunately, not everyone remembers that in the moment, which can add to the confusion and delays.

Police Said to Use SR-240 as an Alternate Route

Troopers told drivers to avoid the area if possible and use SR-240 instead of SR-395. The lights are working again now, but if you have issues in the future at Yelm (like the car accident the day before), remember that option to save time.

Situations like this can change quickly, so if you are ever heading that way, give yourself extra time to check Google Maps traffic.

