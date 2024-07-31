Portland Hospital Faces Fallout for Exposing Thousands to HIV

In a shocking developing story, a Portland hospital is under fire after reports that thousands of patients may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis!

Lawsuit Filed Over Potential Exposure to HIV and Hepatitis

A class action lawsuit has been initiated against Providence Health after claims surfaced that approximately 2,200 patients may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis due to improper infection control procedures. The lawsuit, filed by four patients who received IV anesthesia services at Providence facilities, alleges that a contracted anesthesiologist failed to abide by essential infection control protocols, potentially putting patients at risk for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.

The complaints say these procedures took place during surgeries at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, and Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. The physician involved, employed by Oregon Anesthesiology Group (OAG), is no longer associated with either OAG or Providence and has not been publicly identified.

The lawsuit accuses that Providence Health and the independent anesthesiology firm were grossly negligent in their duties. The legal team representing the four initial plaintiffs seeks class-action status to represent all 2,200 potentially affected patients. This case is slated to be reviewed by an Oregon district judge.

When Did the Exposure Occur?

The exposure reportedly occurred at Providence facilities and Legacy Health locations, with Legacy confirming that over 200 patients at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center might have been affected. The physician involved worked at Legacy Health from December 2023 for about six months. Legacy Health has stated that it suspended the provider immediately upon discovering the issue and has launched a thorough investigation.

Providence Communications officials say that the risk of infection is considered low but to ensure patient safety, Providence is proactively contacting affected individuals via mail or through MyChart notifications. Patients who receive these communications are strongly encouraged to follow up with blood tests to check for any potential infections they might have. Read more about this story at opb.org or on the X link below.