Port of Kennewick Commissioner Skip Novakovich Honored with Quilt of Valor

There was a special moment during the Port of Kennewick's September 22 commission meeting, when Port Commissioner Skip Novakovich was honored for his military service with a Quilt of Valor.

A Quilt With a Meaningful Message

Sandy's Quilts of Valor® and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5785 presented Novakovich with the quilt as a way of recognizing his service and sacrifice.

A Quilt of Valor isn't just a handmade quilt; it is presented to service members and veterans who have been touched by war, with the quilt representing comfort and healing.

During the presentation, the quilt was wrapped around Novakovich's shoulders as an expression of gratitude for his service to the country.

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Joan Gribskov, group leader of Sandy's Quilts of Valor®, presented the award and spoke about the sacrifices veterans make to protect America's freedoms.

Skip Had a Long Military Career

Novakovich's military story began in April 1969, when he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Over the years, he served in several assignments, including the 385th Evacuation Hospital in Spokane and the 1st Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 104th Division in Vancouver.

He eventually became a lieutenant colonel and served in several leadership, training, and supply positions.

He also completed several Army leadership schools, including the Army Command and General Staff College, where he earned a place on the Commandant's List.

Novakovich officially retired from the Army in 2007 and was credited with 7 years and 8 months of active duty.

A Well-Deserved Honor

Novakovich is the 12th community veteran nominated by VFW Post #5785 to receive a Quilt of Valor this year.

His wife, Shannon, and son, Michael, also attended the presentation, making the moment even more personal.

Novakovich said he was humbled and honored and that it was something he would remember for the rest of his life.

Almost 457,000 quilts have been awarded nationwide since the organization was founded in 2003.

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