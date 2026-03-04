Wrong Way I-5 Crash with State Trooper Ends in Arrest

Early Wednesday morning, a pursuit on southbound I-5 near SR-512 ended in a crash that could have been much worse.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts reported a suspect who was wanted for Assault in the First Degree fled from law enforcement and drove the wrong way on I-5. They drove the wrong way not just once, but four different times, before crashing into a patrol vehicle.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Takes the Hit, Suspect in Custody

The photos from the scene show a large dark-colored Chevy Tahoe and a white WSP cruiser nose-to-nose on the shoulder of the highway. Both vehicles show damage in the front. Looking at the images makes me stop for a second and think about how easily this could have ended tragically.

Despite being struck in the accident, the trooper was able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

Authorities say the suspect is now facing charges including Assault 1st Degree and Eluding, with more details still developing. Troopers say the driver allegedly entered the freeway going the wrong direction multiple times in an attempt to avoid capture.

Officials confirmed that no one involved sustained serious injuries.

Lanes Closed on I-5 While Cleanup was Underway

The left three lanes of southbound I-5 were closed for several hours as crews worked the scene. Washington State Department of Transportation Incident Response Teams assisted with traffic control while the crash was cleared.

