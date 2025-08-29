PNNL Hosting a Free but Limited “AI for Good” Event in Richland
If you are curious about artificial intelligence (AI) and how to use it in a practical way, there is a free AI event coming up soon in Richland.
The “AI for Good: Connecting Science, AI, and Community,” free event will be hosted by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) at the Richland WSU campus in celebration of the laboratory's 60th anniversary.
Pick Your Own AI Adventure with PNNL
Whether you're a teacher, small business owner, nonprofit leader, tech enthusiast, or just curious about AI, come learn how AI is being used to make a positive impact across our region and beyond.
One of the coolest parts of this event is when people can “choose-your-own-path”. They get to explore AI through the lens that matters most to them in different categories.
- Education & learning
- Scientific research
- Business & entrepreneurship
- Community & civic engagement
- Personal & professional development
No matter which path is chosen, there are practical AI skills tailored to those interests. There is also a personal prompt library to keep learning and experimenting with AI long after the event ends.
The Best Reasons for Attending the PNNL AI Richland Event
You will be learning cutting-edge information directly from PNNL’s AI experts who work in the field every day.
- Get inspired by real-world examples of AI in action
- Make valuable community connections
- Discover collaboration opportunities with PNNL
- Explore how you can use AI to support your work or passions
Plus, it is totally free!
PNNL Free AI Event Details
Where: Washington State University Tri-Cities, Collaboration Hall
When: September 19, 2025 | 5:00–8:00 p.m. PT
Spots are limited, with only 100 attendee spots available
Make sure you register by September 11, 2025
Be Part of the AI for Good Movement
Reserve your spot today and see what AI can do for you and your community.
