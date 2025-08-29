PNNL Hosting a Free but Limited “AI for Good” Event in Richland

If you are curious about artificial intelligence (AI) and how to use it in a practical way, there is a free AI event coming up soon in Richland.

The “AI for Good: Connecting Science, AI, and Community,” free event will be hosted by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) at the Richland WSU campus in celebration of the laboratory's 60th anniversary.

Pick Your Own AI Adventure with PNNL

Whether you're a teacher, small business owner, nonprofit leader, tech enthusiast, or just curious about AI, come learn how AI is being used to make a positive impact across our region and beyond.

One of the coolest parts of this event is when people can “choose-your-own-path”. They get to explore AI through the lens that matters most to them in different categories.

Education & learning

Scientific research

Business & entrepreneurship

Community & civic engagement

Personal & professional development

No matter which path is chosen, there are practical AI skills tailored to those interests. There is also a personal prompt library to keep learning and experimenting with AI long after the event ends.

The Best Reasons for Attending the PNNL AI Richland Event

You will be learning cutting-edge information directly from PNNL’s AI experts who work in the field every day.

Get inspired by real-world examples of AI in action

Make valuable community connections

Discover collaboration opportunities with PNNL

Explore how you can use AI to support your work or passions

Plus, it is totally free!

PNNL Free AI Event Details

Where: Washington State University Tri-Cities, Collaboration Hall

When: September 19, 2025 | 5:00–8:00 p.m. PT

Spots are limited, with only 100 attendee spots available

Make sure you register by September 11, 2025

Be Part of the AI for Good Movement

Reserve your spot today and see what AI can do for you and your community.

