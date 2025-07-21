Pasco Educator Jacqueline Brewster Honored as GRADS Teacher of the Year

There’s big news coming out of the Pasco School District!

Jacqueline Brewster, a dedicated Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) teacher at New Horizons High School in Pasco, has been named the 2025 GRADS Teacher of the Year.

The award was given by the Washington Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Educators (WA-FACSE).

A Career Devoted to Empowering Tri-Cities Students

This prestigious award highlights educators who go above and beyond in the GRADS (Graduation, Reality and Dual-Role Skills) program. She helps students navigate and learn real-life skills, career planning, and sometimes helps them through the challenges of early parenthood.

This is not the first time Mrs Brewster was honored as GRADS Teacher of the Year, the first time in 2016.

Mrs Brewster started teaching as a fill-in substitute for Pasco School District in 2006, and quickly earned a full-time classroom. During that time has received many teaching awards, including the Washington State Crystal Apple in 2021, and both the ACTE Region 5 Innovative Program Award and the Family Consumer Science Teacher of the Year in 2017.

Pasco Teacher Nominated by Fellow Colleague for GRADS Award

Jacqueline was nominated by her colleague and fellow FACS teacher, Barbara Scully. "I’m honored and humbled," Brewster shared in a recent press release from the district. "This award reaffirms the importance of the work we do… the students are truly at the heart of this meaningful work."

It is clear that for Mrs Brewster, teaching is about helping with all aspects of her students' lives, even beyond the classroom. The program she runs is clearly about building relationships, sparking curiosity in her students, and helping them grow into confident and capable adults with the skills they need.

Mrs Brewster has been a powerhouse at New Horizons High School, teaching a diverse lineup of classes like Prenatal, Early Childhood Education, Clothing Design, Human Development, and Financial Algebra.

This award comes with new change ahead for Mrs Brewster. In the 2025–2026 school year, she’s heading to the brand-new Sageview High School in Pasco to continue making an impact on local youth with courses like Mental Health and Tech Literacy.

To even be considered for this award, candidates must be certified in GRADS, have at least three years of teaching experience in the program, and be active in the professional community. Mrs Brewster obviously checks all those boxes, especially if you talk to any of her past students.

I’m Lucky Enough to Be Mr. Brewster to Mrs. Brewster

For the past nineteen years, I’ve had the incredible privilege of watching my wife make a difference, not just as an educator, but as a mentor, a leader, and a constant source of inspiration to local kids. (Yes, those roses in the picture above are from me.)

From my place on the sidelines, I’ve seen time and time again how her passion touches lives and builds up our community. And while I may be biased, I truly believe our community is better because of the work she does every single day with our youth.

Yes, I’m the lucky one, I get to be Mr. Brewster to the famous Mrs. Brewster. And I couldn’t be prouder.

The award will officially be presented at the WA-ACTE Conference on August 5, 2025, in Spokane, Washington. Congratulations, Mrs. Brewster. I love you, am very proud, and will sit proudly by your side at the presentation.

