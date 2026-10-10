Pasco Budget is Short by $12 Million with Talks of Cutting Fire and Police

Pasco faces tough budget decisions, and city leaders are trying to close a multimillion-dollar gap without cutting services residents depend on, like fire and police.

The preliminary 2027–2028 budget projects a shortfall of roughly $12 million in 2027 and $16 million in 2028. City Council is also considering taking the full 1% property tax levy increase allowed under state law for 2027, which would bring in an estimated additional $152,500.

That 1% increase applies to the city’s previous property tax levy, not directly to each homeowner’s tax bill.

What Would It Cost Homeowners?

Under the city’s estimates, the proposed increase would add about $35 in 2027 to the city portion of the property tax bill for a home valued at $500,000. Without the increase, that amount would be closer to $30.

Those figures cover the city levy, not the entire property tax bill. A separate library district levy could also affect what homeowners pay.

Why Is Pasco Facing Such a Big Shortfall?

In an October 7 Facebook post, Pasco Mayor Charles Grimm said the city’s financial problems have several causes. These include staffing increases based on growth that never fully materialized, temporary COVID funding used to staff a fire station, and rising costs for fuel, supplies, and labor.

The city also took over the animal shelter and Specialty Kitchen/Farmers Market after problems were uncovered.

Grimm pointed out that Pasco has the Tri-Cities’ highest assessed property values but the lowest property tax levy rate. He said that lower rate helps keep housing costs down, but it also leaves Pasco with less revenue than Kennewick and Richland. Much of the region’s retail and entertainment spending happens across the river, affecting sales tax collections.

Grimm said the preliminary budget follows council direction to get closer to balancing ongoing expenses with ongoing revenue, without relying heavily on reserves. But the proposed reductions could have real effects on police and fire staffing.

He outlined four options: cut services or staffing, use reserves, find additional efficiencies, or raise revenue. The city has already increased its utility tax, added a transportation sales tax, and sent the library district question to voters.

Council Faces Difficult Decisions

The council is expected to continue budget discussions in the coming weeks. Separately, it is scheduled to consider the proposed 2027 property tax levy at its October 19 meeting.

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