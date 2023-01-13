Which Washington Park Was Named Third Best in America?

As I renewed my tabs a few weeks ago, I was given a prompt to pay an additional $30 for a Discover Pass. To this day, I've never grabbed a pass but I think I've been making a mistake this whole time. After all, one of the benefits of living in Washington is taking in its natural beauty, whether you're on the eastern or western sides of the state.

Olympic National Park in Washington was named third best in the country by Travel Lens.

Travel Lens revealed their criteria for how they ranked their list; total size of the park, number of visitors, how much it costs to get in, how many reviews mentioned the word "beautiful," and how close the park is to the nearest city. I think Olympic National Park had a realistic shot at being number one if not for its $15 entrance fee, which sounds like a steal when you consider how beautiful it is.

Other Washington parks ranked high on the list.

Mt. Rainier National Park and North Cascades National Park ranked at #23 and #28, respectively. Of the Washington national parks, only North Cascades admits people in for free. One interesting note; Yellowstone National Park ranked #51.

