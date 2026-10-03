Driver Caught Going 25+ MPH Over the Speed Limit in a School Zone

Washington State Patrol troopers were conducting an emphasis patrol in an Olympia-area school zone this morning when they stopped a driver for traveling more than 25 mph over the posted school zone speed limit.

That's a serious traffic violation in an area where children may be walking, biking, or crossing the road.

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But the traffic stop didn't end with a speeding ticket.

Washington State Patrol Troopers Found More Issues

During the stop, troopers also found the driver did not have insurance.

Then came another issue.

The driver was cited for DWLS 3rd, meaning driving with a suspended license in the third degree.

So what started as a speeding stop turned into a traffic stop involving multiple violations.

The Washington State Patrol didn't provide additional details about the driver or which Olympia-area school zone was involved.

Why School Zone Speeding Gets Attention

The combination of vehicles, pedestrians, and children creates a situation where even a moment of inattention can have serious consequences.

And 25-plus miles per hour over a school zone speed limit is a pretty big difference.

It's also worth remembering that school zones aren't necessarily busy only when students are arriving or leaving.

For drivers, it's another reminder to watch the signs and slow down.

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