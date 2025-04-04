The northern lights could be visible in Washington tonight. These tips will give you the best chance to see them.

credit swpc.noaa.gov loading...

Rare Chance to See Northern Lights in Washington State Tonight

People in Washington state are in for a possible treat tonight, especially the more north you live. The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, are forecasted tonight (April 4) and into the early morning hours on Saturday (April 5, 2025). The rare light display is caused by solar particles interacting with Earth's magnetic field, creating a dazzling display of green, pink, and purple lights.

Why Tonight’s Washington State Display is Rare

This geomagnetic storm is expected to cause visible auroras further south than normal, in Washington and Idaho. It is expected to arrive in our atmosphere late tonight and last until early Saturday, according to NOAA. Spaceweather.com says, "GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH (G1): NOAA forecasters say that minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are likely on April 4-5 due to the effects of a co-rotating interaction region (CIR)."

The best time in Washington to look for the northern lights is between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Saturday. That gives you a four-hour window to search. Get away from city lights to rural or higher-elevation areas because the low light pollution will give you the best opportunity.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading... Canva-Getty

Tips for Photographing the Northern Lights in Washington

If you want to try and film the northern lights, the best way is to use a wide-angle lens and set it to a long exposure. There are easier ways, however. Most cameras on today's phones are better at capturing the brightness and color of the northern lights than your eyes.

If you're having trouble seeing any color in the sky, try using your phone camera, and it should be easier to see. Also, a tripod will help avoid blurry images caused by camera shake if you are attempting long exposure photos.

For anyone who has always wanted to witness this stunning natural display, tonight is a fairly rare opportunity if you live in Washington. Bundle up and enjoy the show, which has the potential to be great if we get lucky.