Mount St. Helens Observatory & Road Re-Opening is Still Years Out

The Johnston Ridge Observatory won’t reopen until 2027, but here's a peek at the epic restoration plans ahead.

Restoration Timeline Announced for Johnston Ridge Observatory Access

Visitors hoping to return to the Johnston Ridge Observatory at the end of State Route 504 will have to wait until 2027 for access, according to recent updates from the Washington State Department of Transportation Southwest (WSDOT SW). The announcement also provided a comprehensive timeline for the restoration and reconstruction efforts, helping to explain the almost year-long delay.

On May 14, 2023, a massive landslide occurred shortly after 9 PM, releasing over 300,000 cubic yards of debris from a hillside situated 2,000 feet above SR 504. The landslide covered the roadway with rock, mud, ice, and water, causing significant damage to the 85-foot Spirit Lake outlet bridge at milepost 49. This catastrophic event led to an immediate closure of the road and restricted access to the Johnston Ridge Observatory.

In response, WSDOT teams began designing a permanent solution in July 2023. Initial attempts to manage the situation included constructing a temporary bypass. However, this temporary measure failed, prompting WSDOT and the U.S. Forest Service to focus on developing a permanent bridge replacement.

The restoration process will follow a detailed timeline. By the summer of 2025, WSDOT plans to complete the design for the new bridge. At that point, the project contract will be put out for bidding, with the contract expected to be awarded shortly thereafter. The second half of 2025 will see the commencement of the material procurement phase, which will continue until April 2026. Construction of the new bridge is slated to begin in April 2026.

The road construction project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026. Following this, the U.S. Forest Service will start its restoration efforts at the Johnston Ridge Observatory, focusing on repairing and restoring the facility. The anticipated reopening of the upper portion of SR-504, including access to the Johnston Ridge Observatory, is set for spring 2027.

While the observatory remains closed, other facilities within the Gifford Pinchot National Forest along SR 504 are open to the public. The extensive closure underscores the scale of the recovery effort and the necessity for a thorough and well-executed restoration plan to ensure the safety and accessibility of this iconic site. Travelers are encouraged to plan their visits accordingly and stay updated on progress through WSDOT announcements.

