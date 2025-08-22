Motorcyclist Dies After Tragic Crash with Car on I-5

The crash unfolded quickly on I-5 just south of 56th Street in Tacoma yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

According to information shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo, both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-5 when one of them attempted to change lanes. In that split second, the car and motorcycle collided, causing an instant, horrifying turn of events.

X @wspd1pio X @wspd1pio loading...

Washington State Patrol Explains What Happened in I-5 Motorcycle Fatal

During the lane change, the motorcyclist was struck and ejected from the bike, causing them to fly over the barrier and land in the southbound lanes of the freeway. The chaotic scene immediately triggered a response from multiple emergency crews, including WSP troopers, WSDOT Tacoma, and West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The crash forced the closure of two southbound lanes and one northbound lane, and major traffic backups in both directions for hours.

Despite the quick response, the motorcyclist sadly did not survive the crash. Emergency personnel worked quickly, but the severity of the injuries was too great. The driver of the passenger vehicle remained at the scene, was not intoxicated, and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The area remained congested throughout the afternoon and evening as investigators processed the scene. Just after 5 in the afternoon, all lanes had been reopened and restored to normal traffic flow.

A Critical Reminder for All Drivers

This devastating incident is a reminder to me of how vulnerable motorcyclists are, especially in high-speed environments like the interstate. While cars offer structural protection, motorcycles don’t—and that makes every maneuver around them critically important.

Get our free mobile app

Lane changes require full awareness, double-checking blind spots, and patience. One brief misjudgment can lead to irreversible consequences. Let this serve as a call to all drivers: share the road, stay alert, and always respect those on two wheels. Lives truly depend on it.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy