Scam Alert: New “Hi Mom” Texts Warnings Alarm Tri-Cities Families

People in local Tri-Cities Facebook groups are warning about a new text scam that seems to be targeting moms.

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A growing number of people are reporting a strange text message that starts off simple…

“Hi mom, just save this as my temporary number…”

New "Hi Mom" Text Scam Reported in Tri-Cities by Multiple People

At first glance, the text might seem harmless. Maybe your kid dropped their phone or got it repaired. But here’s the catch: dozens of local moms say they got the exact same message, often from unfamiliar numbers. The stories are different but very similar, and all want the “mom” to save that number in their phones.

This type of message is part of a larger scam trend sometimes called the “family impersonation” scam. The goal is pretty straightforward: get you to believe your child is texting from a new number, build trust, and then eventually ask for money.

And it doesn’t always stop at texts.

Some commenters in the group warned about similar scams where someone calls pretending to be a family member in trouble, sometimes even using voice-mimicking technology to sound convincing.

They also use fake “bail” calls, where scammers claim a loved one has been arrested and needs money sent immediately through apps like Cash App.

It’s all designed to create urgency and override your instincts, but the first step is getting you to trust the number.

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The Red Flags People Are Noticing

Locals are already catching on, and they’re pointing out some common warning signs with the messages.

Numbers come with unusual country codes (like +27 for South Africa)

Messages can feel vague or slightly off

Requests to switch communication or profile to a new number

Any push for money, especially through apps or gift cards

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What to Do If You Receive the “Hi Mom” Scam Text

If you get a message like this, you can do a few things.

Do not respond

Do not click anything

Block the number

Report it as spam

If you’re unsure, reach out to your family member directly using their real number.

This isn’t a one-off situation. People all across the Tri-Cities are getting the same message, which means scammers are casting a wide net.

Make sure to have a quick heads-up conversation with close friends and family, especially parents and grandparents. It could save them from falling into a stressful (and expensive) situation.

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