Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?

Washington feeds the rest of the country and the world. While world-famous for our trees and coffee, we make the best apples on the continent.

Photo by Scott Evans on Unsplash Photo by Scott Evans on Unsplash loading...

How many apples are grown in Washington each year?

Washington will harvest about 12 billion apples this year, and every year actually. That's 12 billion apples! While we can feed many Washingtonians, Washington Apples account for 66% of all apples grown and sold in the United States.

Photo by Гульшат Бадалова on Unsplash Photo by Гульшат Бадалова on Unsplash loading...

How many apple varieties grow in Washington state?

Try to imagine all the types of apples you've eaten or seen at the grocery store. Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Fuji, Granny Smith, Pink Lady, Gala, Cosmic Crisp. Over 30 varieties of apples are grown in Washington, including the Rockit, which is the tiniest apple you'll ever see.

Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash loading...

What's America's favorite Washington apple?

Red Delicious apples are the most popular apple in the United States. Believe it or not, the Red Delicious doesn't originate from Washington at all, but from Iowa, where it was first planted in the 1860s. Red Delicious apples, while not recommended for baking like the Granny Smith, are supposed to be good in salads, which I've never tried doing. Golden Delicious, my personal favorite, is the third best-selling apple in the country.