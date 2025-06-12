Morning Fire Engulfs Kennewick Four-Plex, Resident Jumped from 2nd Story

A dramatic early morning fire destroyed a multi-level apartment building in Kennewick this morning (Thursday, June 12), forcing the residents to flee through windows with flames in the stairwell.

Thanks to quick thinking and fast emergency response, everyone made it out alive, though not without injury.

Kennewick Apartment Stairwell Engulfed with No Way Out

The fire was reported around 4:34 a.m. in the 1000 block of N. Cleveland Street. When Kennewick Police and Fire arrived on the scene, they found the stairwell of the four-plex apartment completely engulfed in flames, cutting off any chance of exit through the building's main path.

Residents interviewed on the scene said one upstairs resident, a woman, was forced to jump from a second-story window to escape the blaze. She was treated on scene for a possible broken ankle.

All other occupants managed to evacuate safely, though minor injuries were reported. At least one apartment was empty, with the people living there out of town.

Cause of Fire Still Under Investigation

While the official cause of the fire has not been confirmed, residents interviewed at the scene believe it may have started from either the improper disposal of a cigarette butt in the stairwell or an electrical issue. The Kennewick Fire Department is continuing its investigation.

KFD crews remained on site for several hours after the fire was contained, working to secure the scene and monitor for flare-ups. The public has been asked to avoid the area around the 900–1000 block of N. Cleveland Street while cleanup and investigation efforts continue.

Kennewick Police logged the incident under KPD Case #25-042477. More updates are expected as fire investigators determine the official cause and assess damage.