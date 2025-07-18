The 2025 MLB All-Star Weekend was a Win for Washington Baseball Fans

The 2025 MLB All-Star Weekend gave Washington baseball fans everything they could’ve hoped for: history-making performances and a proud hometown hero claiming Derby glory.

2025 MLB All-Star Game Getty Images loading... ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: (L to R) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays, Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners, and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees look on prior to the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Seattle Mariner Cal Raleigh’s Home Run Derby Heroics

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh lit up the Home Run Derby with a powerful and emotional win. Not only did he become the first catcher ever to take home the Derby crown, but he did it with his family on the field, his dad pitching and his brother catching.

Over three rounds, he crushed 54 total home runs, edging out Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero in the final round 18–15. The crowd roared as "Big Dumper" brought the title back to Seattle for the first time since Ken Griffey Jr. in 1999.

2025 MLB All-Star Game Getty Images loading... ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: Bryan Woo #22 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the third inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

All-Star Game Makes History

This year’s All-Star Game in Atlanta had an ending like no other. After a 6–6 tie, MLB debuted its first-ever swing-off. Both teams would have a Home Run Derby-style playoff finish to decide the winner.

NL slugger Kyle Schwarber stole the show, hitting 3 perfect bombs to clinch a 7–6 victory and take home MVP honors. The new format, along with the debut of the automated strike zone, gave fans a glimpse of a new, bold era for baseball.

2025 MLB All-Star Game Getty Images loading... ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Seattle Mariners competes in a swing-off to decide the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Seattle Mariners in the Spotlight. Arozarena In, Julio Rests Up

While fans were initially excited to see Julio Rodríguez suit up for his hometown Mariners in the All-Star Game, the star center fielder made the decision to step away and rest for the second half of the season.

In his place? Randy Arozarena, whose recent hot streak at the plate earned him a trip to Atlanta. This was Arozarena’s second career All-Star appearance

Check out our gallery for the best moments from All-Star Weekend, from Raleigh’s sweet swings to Schwarber’s walk-off bombs.

