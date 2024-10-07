Missed Call or Legal Play? The Game-Winning Block Against Seattle

In a dramatic loss at Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks are left wondering: Was a critical penalty against the New York Giants missed?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Missed Penalty Costs Seahawks in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants?

In a sudden turn of events, the Seattle Seahawks fell to the New York Giants 29-20 on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field after a pivotal moment, a blocked field goal was returned for a touchdown in the ending minutes. While the play sealed the victory for the Giants, it has left Seahawks fans questioning whether the referees missed a significant penalty that could have changed the game’s outcome.

Seattle’s head coach, Mike Macdonald, defended the legality of the play post-game, suggesting that the Giants executed a legal strategy. “There’s a guy in the A gap, we need to block him. It’s pretty much that simple,” he explained. Macdonald indicated that the Giants' Isaiah Simmons jumped through a gap created by a push-down block, which he deemed permissible under NFL rules. However, upon closer examination, the rules surrounding defensive holding raise some eyebrows about the legitimacy of the play.

loading...

The NFL Rulebook Says:

According to the NFL rulebook, a defensive player is penalized for holding if they “grab and pull an offensive player out of the way” during a field-goal attempt. The play in question involved Simmons seemingly jumping over the Seattle offensive line, which could easily be interpreted as a violation. Although Macdonald clarified that Simmons used a legal gap, the method by which the Giants blocked down on the center raises concerns about player safety and the integrity of the game.

The rule states that defensive players may use their hands or arms to push or pull, but it does not explicitly cover pushing an opponent down from behind. This creates a grey area; if a player is pushed down and unable to defend themselves, it could lead to serious injury, and it opens the door for teams to exploit this tactic in future NFL games. The implications of this play stretch beyond just this game, as the ability to push the center down on his back could disrupt the integrity of both punting and field-goal attempts moving forward.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Blocked Kick Happened at Crucial Point of the Game

The stakes of the moment were high with the Seahawks only down by 3 points at the time and driving. Had the play been flagged for defensive holding, Seattle would have been granted a first down with a chance to tie or take the lead with plenty of time still on the clock. Instead, the Giants scored a touchdown on the return, sealing their victory and sending the Seahawks to their second consecutive loss.

The Seahawks' quarterback, Geno Smith, had been in the midst of a late-game rally, attempting to overcome a ten-point deficit. With the momentum shifting in Seattle's favor, the blocked kick felt like a crushing blow. Instead of heading into overtime or winning outright if awarded the first down, the Seahawks were left to ponder what could have been.

The Seahawks now have to prepare for a quick turnaround for a Thursday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. While the Giants celebrate their unexpected win, the Seahawks must regroup and address the challenges that lie ahead. Also, watch for more plays like this to happen anytime teams attempt to kick, and eventually will lead to preventable injuries. Watch the play below, the kick happens around the 9:10 minute mark.