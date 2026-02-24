Crashed Semi Blocked I-82 Westbound This Morning at Manastash Ridge

Drivers heading west on I-82 this morning ran into a frustrating surprise at Manastash Ridge.

The Washington State Patrol District 6 PIO reported that I-82 westbound at milepost 7 was fully blocked around 7:47 a.m because of a jack-knifed semi in the ditch. A tow truck was on scene, but traffic had nowhere to go except barely slide through on the shoulder.

If you commute that stretch, you know there are not a lot of other ways to go once you’re committed.

Semi Crash Causes Morning Delays with Limited Options for Drivers

The full blockage, even one way during peak morning hours, caused backups for a few miles. A relatively short closure can mean long backups, especially with commercial traffic and Tri-Cities commuters funneling through the corridor.

I was stuck at that same spot in a snowstorm multi-car crash for almost 3 hours once. There are no options once you are stuck.

Washington State Patrol Troopers Warned of Long Delays

Troopers told drivers to expect delays or use an alternate route. The problem is that once you are past Yakima, there is not really an alternate route except the Canyon Road below. One user asked the trooper if he would take the canyon road below, and he replied, “I would.”

About three hours later, at 10:32 am, the troopers gave an update saying the roadway was open again.

