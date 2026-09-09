Great Pay Offered for 43 New Paraeducator Jobs in Kennewick School District

The Kennewick School District just posted 43 new Special Education Paraeducator positions with great pay, and applications are open now.

If you are looking for meaningful work in the Tri-Cities that fits a school schedule and comes with full benefits, this could be it.

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This is a real opportunity for anyone who wants to make a genuine difference in a student's life every single day.

What a Special Education Paraeducator Does in Schools

Special Education Paraeducators work directly alongside students in classroom settings, in one-on-one support, life skills programs, and autism support programs at both Tier II and Tier III levels.

You will work in the classroom, working with students who need dedicated attention and consistent support. I am a parent of an autistic child, and all the Paraeducators have been so important in his success that it is hard to really express. They make all the difference when my child needs it.

The workday is around 6 to 7 hours during the school year, meaning you are off when school is off (like SUMMER). For anyone with kids of their own or other commitments, that schedule alignment is a real benefit that could easily fit with most families.

Pay for Tier II and Tier III positions runs from $23.15 to $26.65 per hour depending on the role, with full benefits included.

The Skills You Need to Qualify

You need a high school diploma or equivalent plus one of the following: an associate's degree, 72 quarter college credits or 48 semester credits, or a passing score on an approved Professional Educator Standards Board assessment.

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No prior special education experience is required. Training is provided for specialized student needs.

Visit the Kennewick School District website to apply today.

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