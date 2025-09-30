Two Teens Arrested in Scary Shooting Plot Planned at Kamiakin High

News out of the Kennewick School District has parents, students, and the whole community shaken.

A 14-year-old Kamiakin High School ninth-grader has been arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder after investigators uncovered what looks like the beginnings of a detailed school shooting plot.

According to court documents, the teen had access to guns, a color-coded map of school targets, and even started writing a manifesto. Another 14-year-old student was also arrested in connection with the case, though facing less severe charges.

How Investigators Caught On to the Plan

Police became aware of the plan when a TikTok user in Florida spotted a video of a Kennewick school map that had “target” zones marked in orange and green, and a pink area flagged for the school resource officer’s office. They tipped off the FBI, which quickly linked it back to Kamiakin High.

From there, things moved fast. Police obtained a warrant and searched the teen’s home. Court documents say they found 24 guns, a detailed map, videos of him handling weapons, and footage of him walking around Kamiakin’s campus, pointing out vulnerable spots like the library windows. On his phone, they also found the beginnings of a manifesto talking about a “massacre” and recording the attack.

Missing Gun and the Second Teen Arrested

During the investigation, the main suspect’s grandparents realized one of their handguns was missing. That discovery led police to the other teen, who eventually admitted he had tried to get rid of the weapon and ammo near Columbia Center Mall. A K-9 unit later helped recover the missing gun.

It’s chilling to think about how close this plan came to moving forward. It’s also a reminder that tips, even from across the country, can save lives in this day and age. The main suspect is being held on $1 million bail, and the teen who tried to hide the handgun is being held on $500,000 bail.

As a member of the Tri-Cities community, I want to thank the police for their quick action, which likely prevented an unthinkable tragedy.

