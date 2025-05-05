Kennewick Police Arrest DUI Suspect Who Slammed Into Teen Driver, Clocked at 122 MPH

Teen Injured, Driver Arrested After High-Speed DUI Crash in Kennewick

A high-speed crash in Kennewick, Washington, on Saturday night has led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man for DUI after he crashed into a teen driver after running a red light at high speed.

Just after 10 p.m. last Saturday on May 3rd, Kennewick Police officers witnessed a dark-colored Audi racing eastbound on Clearwater Avenue from the gas stations at Skyline Drive. Police radar confirmed the vehicle was traveling at 122-mph in a 45-mph speed zone.

Teen Driver Hospitalized After Violent High-Speed Crash

Before officers could catch up for a traffic stop, the Audi reportedly ran a red light at the intersection of Clearwater Avenue and West Steptoe Street and crashed into a grey Volvo driven by a 17-year-old. The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway and into a nearby field.

Emergency crews from the Kennewick Fire Department were at the scene quickly. The 17-year-old teen was sent to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, was treated, and released shortly after.

The driver of the Audi, now identified as 38-year-old Jake Musser, was arrested at the scene. Police say he showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving. The Kennewick Police Department’s Traffic Unit reconstructed the details of the collision and collected evidence.

Investigation Underway Following Clearwater Ave Crash

The community is lucky this crash did not end tragically, considering the extreme speed involved.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired and reckless driving,” the department said in a statement. “We urge everyone, don’t drink and drive. Slow down. Lives depend on it.”

The investigation is ongoing.