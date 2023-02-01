Hilarious Webisodes Starring Kellen Moore & Justin Herbert MUST Be Seen

When it was announced that Kellen Moore would be leaving the Dallas Cowboys to take the offensive coordinator job for the Los Angeles Chargers, my algorithm started acting up.

If you ask me, Dallas was a dead-end spot for Kellen unless he was going to take over as the team's head coach. I don't think the offense there has the potential that Justin Herbert and the Chargers' passing attack does. I think it's a great move for Moore, who is that much closer to his hometown of Prosser, Washington. Less time spent on a flight is time well spent, right?

One of the funny things about the marriage of Kellen Moore and Justin Herbert as coach and player is that they're already familiar with each other. Kellen, a Washington and Idaho legend, plays a fictional version of himself as the Spokesmaster, the master of spokespeople. Moore "works" for Kendall Auto Group as a spokesman for their commercials and has been tasked with teaching others how to be the Spokesmaster. One of Moore's new students is Justin Herbert. Herbert, who is notoriously camera-shy, does a great job alongside Kellen. I had no idea these two could be so funny. By the way, if you look closely at Kellen's nametag in the videos, it says "Prosser, Washington" under his name.

There's a whole series of these commercials and I can see them continuing for quite some time, especially now that two of the actors are co-workers officially. The car company is based out of the Pacific Northwest with branches in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Moore is from Washington, of course, and made himself into a legend in Idaho. Herbert is from Eugene, Oregon, and played quarterback for the Ducks. Joining them is another Pacific Northwest icon, Leighton Vander Esch, who is from Riggins, Idaho.