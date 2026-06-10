Six New Explosive Detection K9 Teams Joined Washington State Patrol

The Washington State Patrol Homeland Security Division is celebrating the graduation of six new Explosive Detection K9 Teams after completing an intensive 400-hour training program.

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The graduating class includes five Washington State Patrol troopers and one officer from the Puyallup Police Department, and all are now certified to serve in their new specialized roles.

K9 Explosive Teams are Vital to the Washington State Patrol

Becoming an explosive detection team takes a tremendous amount of work, with both dogs and their handlers spending hundreds of hours training together. They have to learn how to detect explosive materials in a wide variety of environments, while building the trust needed to work as a team.

The training gets them ready for major public events, searching for suspicious packages, making security sweeps, and other emergency situations where explosive detection is critical.

When graduation arrives, both the handler and K9 have spent months developing the skills to protect the public in high-pressure situations.

This Program Happens Because of Vital Community Partners

The Homeland Security Division also took time to recognize several community partners that helped make the training possible.

Organizations including Arcadia Drilling, Mason County Public Works, WSDOT Shelton, the Shelton School District, Tumwater School District, Mason Transit Authority, Washington Fish Hatcheries, and the Port of Olympia provided locations and support throughout the training process.

Those partnerships allowed handlers and K9s to get training in real-world settings, making sure they are prepared for the challenges they may face on duty.

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