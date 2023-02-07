Jurassic World Dinosaurs Prowl Washington City This Summer

Hold on to your butts, because the Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Washington State this summer and I can't wait!

The Jurassic World Live Tour

Yes, this is the official Jurassic World Live Tour that is connected to the famous movie franchise you know and love. This traveling arena show features multiple life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that are brought to life in an action-packed and interactive show. As an audience member, you help a team of scientists save a baby dinosaur and meet some of your favorites from the movies, like Blue the Raptor.

Meet Bumpy from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

If you're a fan of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, you can also meet the dino named from the asymmetrical head bumps on her head, Bumpy. They tease in the advertisement that with her "accelerated growth rate, this herbivore goes from baby to adult fairly quickly." I am guessing you will see Bumpy grow up right before your very eyes. Bumpy is sure to be a kids-favorite at the show, so make sure you meet her when you have the chance.

Jurassic World Tour Pre-Show Experience

If you are a huge fan of Jurassic World, then you for sure do not want to miss the Jurassic World Tour Pre-Show Experience. "Get up close and personal with some of your favorite Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles included with your ticket! This special pre-show experience includes photo opportunities with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, Jurassic World Jeep, and a Gyrosphere." It doesn't cost extra, just get to the show one hour early for this cool free experience.

Tickets Are Available Now

You can buy tickets to any of their currently announced shows on their website right now. This tour is stopping at 28 different US cities on the tour this year and one Washington State city is lucky enough to get a visit. Get ready because the Jurassic World Live Tour dinosaurs are coming to Washington State the first week of June. They will have 5 different shows on 3 nights: June 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

Where is Jurassic World Live Tour Coming to Washington State?

You would think the tour would come to the west side of the state, but that would be completely wrong. The Jurassic World Live Tour is coming this June to Spokane Washington at the Spokane Arena. Tickets are on sale right now at TicketsWest from $19 to $102 depending on your seat selection. There is a great selection now but I guarantee this show will sell fast so DO NOT WAIT! Find out more on their official website at jurassicworldlivetour.com. See available tickets for the Spokane Arena shows this June on TicketsWest by clicking here. I also posted a cool YouTube review video about the show if you want to see exactly how amazing this show is for yourself! Like I said...hold on to your butts!

