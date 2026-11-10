Jimi Hendrix Chosen for Washington’s $1 Innovation Coin Coming in 2029

Governor Bob Ferguson has selected Seattle-born rock legend Jimi Hendrix as Washington's representative for the U.S. Mint's American Innovation $1 Coin Program.

One of Washington's most famous musical icons could soon be showing up as legal US tender.

The announcement was made November 9, with Washington scheduled to receive its commemorative coin in 2029.

The program began in 2019 and celebrates innovation and innovators from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories. The Mint releases four new $1 coins each year, with the program scheduled to continue through 2032.

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Jimi Hendrix Selected for Washington $1 Coin

Hendrix was born in Seattle in 1942 and grew up attending local schools, including Garfield High School. He got his first gig in Seattle.

Some say he changed the sound of electric guitar, becoming one of the most influential musicians in rock history. He uniquely used feedback, with blues and psychedelic elements and experimental guitar techniques that shaped generations of musicians.

Rolling Stone named Hendrix the greatest guitarist of all time in 2023, placing him ahead of legendary players like Chuck Berry, B.B. King, Jeff Beck, and Carlos Santana.

Hendrix died in 1970 at just 27 years old, but his music and influence have continued for decades. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 along with his band, the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

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Five Finalists, but Only One Washington Choice

Hendrix wasn't the only name considered; a state advisory committee reviewed public submissions and additional ideas before unanimously approving five finalists for the governor.

The other candidates included civil rights and tribal treaty advocate Billy Frank Jr., Indigenous ecosystem management and reef-net fishing innovation, martial arts legend Bruce Lee, and Washington's Medic One and Medic Two paramedic programs.

Ferguson said choosing just one was difficult, but Hendrix's groundbreaking guitar work and deep Washington roots made him a strong choice.

Janie Hendrix, president and CEO of Experience Hendrix, said her brother called himself a "West Coast Seattle Boy" and shared his imagination with the world through music.

She called the coin a meaningful celebration of his legacy and an inspiration for young people growing up in the Pacific Northwest.

The Coin Design Still Has to Be Approved

Washington's selection is not the final coin design. The next steps include design development, consultation with the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, and public review by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The U.S. Secretary of the Treasury will make the final design selection.

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