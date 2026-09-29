Seahawks Smith-Njigba Is Only the 2nd Player in NFL History to Do This

Three games into the 2026 NFL season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is doing something that has happened only once in the history of professional football.

Through Week 3, JSN has recorded 27 receptions for 405 yards and 6 touchdowns, joining Marvin Harrison Sr. of the 1999 Indianapolis Colts as the only players in NFL history to reach 25 catches, 400 receiving yards, and 6 receiving touchdowns in the first three games of a season.

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Marvin Harrison Sr. is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

JSN is 23 years old and just getting started.

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The Numbers Show JSN is a Generational Talent

Let that stat line sink in for a moment. Twenty-seven receptions. Four hundred and five yards. Six touchdowns. All of that in only three games.

That is an average of nine catches, 135 yards, and two touchdowns per game. Jaxon was facing NFL defenses as the primary target, and they are scheming specifically to stop him first.

In Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, he added 10 catches for 128 yards and 2 more touchdowns.

The Rest of the Seahawks Through Week 3

Seattle is 2-1, and despite a tough loss this weekend, is showing real depth across the roster. Drew Lock stepped in and delivered, 422 passing yards and 4 touchdowns through three weeks, while Darnold added 392 yards and 4 touchdowns this week.

Together they have thrown 8 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions. Those 2 interceptions were very costly, however.

Jadarian Price is hitting his stride in the backfield with 119 rushing yards while Emanuel Wilson has contributed 109 yards on 32 carries. The run game did suffer this week, so hopefully they can get it right before the Chargers this weekend.

On defense, Leonard Williams is doing Leonard Williams things with 3.0 sacks already. Ernest Jones IV leads the team in tackles with 29. Julian Love has 2 interceptions anchoring the secondary, but is injured.

Rashid Shaheed has been missing in receiving, but has put up 190 kick return yards and 67 punt return yards. That makes him one of the most dangerous players in the league on special teams. Now he just needs to impact the passing game.

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