Motorcycle Crash Involving Two Cars Causes Delays on I-5 Near SR-516

Drivers heading north on Interstate 5 near State Route 516 ran into delays this morning (Friday) after a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle blocked several lanes.

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Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared photos and updates on social media.

Three Lanes Blocked After the Crash on I-5

The crash was reported on northbound I-5 near SR-516 (Friday, October 16) around 10 AM. According to Trooper Johnson, two cars and a motorcycle were involved, with the motorcycle identified as the cause of the collision.

There were no major injuries reported in the initial update.

The crash initially blocked the three left lanes, leaving drivers few options to get through the area. Trooper Johnson warned motorists to expect delays while crews worked to clear the vehicles and investigate what happened.

Lanes Slowly Reopen as Crews Clear the Scene

The good news came in later updates from Trooper Johnson.

He reported that lanes 1, 2 and 3 had reopened, although two additional lanes remained blocked while crews continued working to clear the scene.

At 11:30 AM, another update announced progress was being made and that the remaining lanes should be cleared before long.

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