Washington State Patrol Warns That Winter Is Not Done with Us Yet

“Guess what? Winter is still here.”- The Washington State Patrol.

That was the message this morning ( Monday) from the Washington State Patrol District 6 PIO. Troopers say they are currently responding to crashes caused by drivers simply going too fast for snowy conditions.

Not reckless. Not racing. Just too fast for snow, slush, ice, and freezing temperatures that do not forgive mistakes. There hasn't been that much time since snow fell, but I guess people already forgotten how to drive in it.

WSP Warns Blewett, Manastash, and Loup Loup Are Slick

At Blewett Pass (US 97), it’s 29 degrees and snowing. The roadway is covered in snow, slush, and ice. Traction tires are advised for both directions, and oversize vehicles are prohibited. That’s classic “looks manageable until it’s not” weather.

Over on Manastash Ridge (I-82), light snow and slush are sticking to the roadway. Traction tires are advised there, too.

And up at Loup Loup Pass (SR 20), drivers are dealing with snow, ice, and even a freezing rain/snow mix. That is my least favorite winter condition combination. I can't tell you how many close calls I have had while driving in freezing rain conditions.

Some Passes Closed, Others Deceptively Clear

Both Cayuse Pass and Chinook Pass remain closed for the season because of avalanche risk and severe winter conditions. The North Cascades Highway is also closed between Ross Dam and Silver Star.

Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass are reporting bare and wet or mostly dry conditions. That is good news for now, but 24 to 27 degrees means black ice can still form quickly and remains a danger.

Even though it feels like Spring is around the corner, winter driving rules still apply. Even at lower elevations like Tiger Mountain, where roads are bare and dry, temperatures are hovering below freezing and could have black ice around any corner.

Winter does not care that we are ready for spring. Slow down!

